Rick Moranis to return to acting after hiatus

Great news, Rick Moranis is coming out of retirement to make a new film for the "Honey, I Shrunk The Kids" franchise. The movie will be a follow up of Wayne Szalinski's son who grew up and became a scientist just like his father.

Moranis had also starred as Wayne in the 1992 "Honey, I Blew Up The Kid" and the 1997 film "Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves."

There was many speculations as if Moranis would ever return to being an actor on the big screen.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news that the actor has closed a deal with Disney to revive his character.

Moranis was also known for many roles in Hollywood movies such as Spaceballs and the original Ghostbusters. The Canadian born actor said that he isn't in a rush to get back into acting. He will only do it if the right film comes around. He declined a role in the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot saying that he wasn't feeling the role.

Moranis took a hiatus from work because he was a single father that found juggling parenthood and his career was too difficult.