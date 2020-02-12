Popular 80's toy making a comeback

The toy cars that made it in Home Alone movie is returning for the first time in 30 years. Micro Machines disappeared from stores but it looks like in 2020 the popular toy is making a comeback.

The original debut of Micro Machines happened in 1987 by toymaker Galoob. The toy were smaller than Hot Wheels and featured collectors items of all of their favorite makes and models.

The tiny vehicles could fit in pockets and you could have carried many at a time to keep busy as a kid. They even carried a small carrying case called 'Super Van City.'

It was in 1998 that Galoob was bought by Hasbro and Micro Machines were sadly discontinued. There were popular model vehicles such as trucks, emergency vehicles, motorcycles and airplanes, which are expected to make their return.

Now, Hasbro is working with Wicked Cool Toys to bring the brand back to life and play sets will become available in the fall. Also, they'll be bringing back 'Super Van City' that will be in the shape of a red Sprinter van. Inside SVC will be a redesigned mini-city that will feature convenient stores, a fancy donut shop, a construction site, off-road race track, a drag strip, an airport and a suspension bridge.





“We are thrilled to be partnering with Wicked Cool Toys, an entrepreneurial toy company that has a proven track record in relaunching classic brands with product innovation and a modern, sophisticated marketing approach. said Casey Collins, General Manager and Senior Vice President of Entertainment and Licensing at Hasbro. "We are excited to collaborate to introduce Micro Machines to a whole new generation of kids.”