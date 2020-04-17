Police are warning of a text scam making its rounds

THOMASTON, ME - A police department in Maine is warning people using social media of a text message scam is making its rounds.

The Thomaston Police Department has posted to their Facebook page of a photo with a text message.

"Someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for COVID-19 & recommends you self-isolate/get tested. More at {link}."



The message came from an Indiana area code.

Authorities are warning the public to not click on the link if they text message. The text message is not coming from an federal authority and that this is the works of a phishing scam.