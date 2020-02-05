PETA wants people to stop using the derogatory word 'pet'

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is trying to spread the news that using the word "pet" when talking about animals they own is a derogatory term that patronizes the animal.

Senior Officer of PETA, Jennifer White had appeared on Good Morning Britain to encourage people to use "companion" when speaking about their animal.

“A lot of people at home who have dogs or cats will call them pets and refer to themselves as owners and this implies that the animals are a possession, like a car for example,” White said.

“When you refer to animals not as the living beings as they are but as an inanimate object, it can reflect our treatment on these animals.”

White also stated that "animals are their own individual beings".

PETA had also made a chart "Stop using anti-animal language."