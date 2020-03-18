People are putting their Christmas lights back up during these times

There is some light in these dark times. Christmas lights that is!

We are in some hard times right now with many businesses closing, social distancing and other forms of protective measures everyone is taking. Many people are working from home and children aren't at school anymore.

On social media, we see coronavirus this and that but we like seeing things like this to uplift our sprirts.

On March 16, Mike Griffin posted to Twitter, his son asking if he could put Christmas lights on the tree outside and with great approval, he did. A lot of other people inspired each other to put up their traditional lights in March.

Are you going to put up your lights?



















