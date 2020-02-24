Now you can draw perfect circles on throwback toy

It's a revolution. A Sktech Revolution that is. The classic mechanical drawing toy just got it's first update in over 60 years. That's right, the Etch A Sketch can now draw a perfect circle.

Back in the childhood days, drawing a circle was quite a task. When attempted no circle came out perfect. There was no way.

The new update was debuted to mark it's 60th anniversary this year.

It features the two signature drawing knobs on the bottom but on the left and right side of the sketch, has two knobs on a spinning slider that you can make a perfect circle.