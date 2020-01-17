Norma Michaels dead at 95

Sad news coming out of Hollywood. Norma Michaels, star of TV shows "King of Queens" and "Modern Family" is dead at 95. The actress had passed away in her Palm Springs, CA home according to an obituary published in the Desert Sun.

Norma had been an actress for six decades. She was best known for her role in Modern Family, Highway to Heaven, 2 Broke Girls, Everybody Loves Raymond, Dr. Kildare, The George Gobel Show, and many others.

She is survived by her longtime husband Dennis Turrone and several cousins.