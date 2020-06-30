No Limit and Ruff Ryders docuseries announced by major television network

Television network BET is set to bring a pair of two hip-hop docuseries to TV which were both teased at the BET Awards on Sunday, No Limit and Ruff Ryders.

The five-part series will follow the rise of Master P and No Limit Records giving viewers an in-depth look at the famous label with rare footage and some dramatic re-enactments of events. The series premieres on July 29th at 8 p.m. central time featuring interviews with Snoop Dogg, Master P, Romeo Miller, Silkk The Shocker, Mia X, Mystikal, Fiend, and Mr. Serv-On.

The minute long trailer has Snoop Dogg saying "No Limit Records, one of the greatest dynasties in hip-hop. That's Master P's legacy."



BET will be airing the "Ruff Ryders Chronicles" series about the label and collective founded by Joaquin "Waah" Dean and Darin "Dee" Dean and Chivon Dean the uncles and aunt of Swizz Beatz.