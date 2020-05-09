Music executive who discovered Diddy dead at 59

Andre Harrell who founded Uptown Records, helped shape hip-hop and R&B in the late 80's and 90's has died at the age of 59. Harrell helped launch Sean "Diddy" Combs' career and also helped out Mary J. Blige and Heavy D with their careers.

Diddy's company REVOLT had confirmed Harrell's death on Saturday but no further details were released. Harrell was the vice chairman at REVOLT.







Harrell's success came in the late 1980's with debut albums from Heavy D & the Boyz, Al B. Sure! and Guy.

Diddy had went into Harrell's office in the 90's got himself an internship and quickly climbed his way up finding Jodeci and Blige.



The Hip-hop community remembers Andre Harrell.