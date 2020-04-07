Matthew McConaughey played virtual bingo with senior citizens

Some residents at the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living Center were in for a special treat when actor Matthew McConaughey hosted a virtual game of bingo over the weekend. At the request of some of the residents, the 50-year-old Texas celebrity with the help of his mother Kay and his wife Camila Alves popped in via video meeting helped pass the time while in self isolation.

"Our team members can’t interact with the residents the way we normally do, so we have been doing everything possible to uplift them virtually," Nedley said. "This was a wish come true! The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he's doing to get through this crisis. It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time."