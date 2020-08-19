Mariah Carey releases rare song collection that includes Lauryn Hill

Mariah Carey has something new for her fans in 2020!

The pop diva announced that she is dropping her new album, The Rarities on October 2nd.

Mariah is also scheduling The Meaning of Mariah Carey, a memoir set that arrives on September 29th.

“This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support,” she tweeted. “I am so grateful to you.”

The album will span 15-tracks that include the previously unreleased song featuring Lauryn Hill "Save The Day". Also, bonus material is also included with 17 recordings from a live set from 1996 that was performed at the Tokyo Dome.



Mariah Carey is using her 30th anniversary to draw attention to the Black Lives Matter movement.