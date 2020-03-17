Mariah Carey participates in 'Flip The Switch' challenge

Mariah Carey wins the "Flip The Switch" challenge. The songstress released a Tik Tok video from her dressing room with her festive St. Patrick's Day video. The video features her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, her makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, "Dem Babies" Moroccan and Monroe and two of her Jack Russell terrier dogs.

The star lipsync's to Drakes 2018 track "Nonstop" while in the dressing room. The lights go out and flip back on and everyone is dressed in festive green colors for St. Patrick's Day.

This is definitely what we need right now in our lives.