Man picks up date then robs bank making her the getaway driver

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASSACHUSETTS - A woman will probably never forget this date. She met Christopher Castillo on a dating app. Little she knew that she would become an accomplice to an armed robbery.

Castillo had plead guilty this week to armed robbery and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer. Castillo was sentenced three years in state prison and two additional years for a violent altercation and spitting on a police officer who tried to subdue him.

As for the woman, she was not charged at all.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, it was on December 5, 2016 that their first date happened.

The woman picked up Castillo from his parents' home in Chepachet, Rhode Island and drove him 30 minutes east towards the town of North Attleboro, MA.

While the two had never met in person, she explained to the cops that she didn't see anything out of the ordinary. The man told her to stop at the bank. He got out of the car and left for a few minutes.

Castillo came running back to the car wearing sunglasses, a hat, with a gun and $1,000 in cash said the woman.

"F***ing go", Castillo said to the woman who was driving. She panicked and took off and did as the man asked.

On the inside of the bank, witnesses told authorities that the man identified as Castillo said that he "was really hurting" and demanded $1,000 from the teller. The bank teller complied with his demand and handed Castillo $1k in cash.

Meanwhile, the woman spotted flashing lights and sirens from the local North Attleboro police, she pulled over and walked away from the car while Castillo remained inside.