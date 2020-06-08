Looney Tunes characters Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam will no longer carry guns in new reboot series

In classic Looney Tunes, you saw Elmer Fudd with his double-barrelled shotgun or Yosemite Sam packing his pistols. Not any more, the new Looney Tunes Cartoons in HBO's Max's reboot will be a gun free zone.

Elmer and Yosemite will have to come up with different ways to hunt those "wabbits."

"We're not doing guns," Peter Browngardt, the showrunner and executive producer told the New York Times. Don't worry, they are still doing cartoony violence since all of that was grandfathered in.

Browngardt also mentioned that the new Looney Tunes will continue with it's original feel of the cartoons.

Warner Brothers released a preview of a new episode of Elmer Fudd chasing Bugs Bunny called "Dynamite Dance."



"We're going through this wave of anti-bullying, everybody needs to be friends, everybody needs to get along," Ryan explained. "Looney Tunes' is pretty much the antithesis of that. It's two characters in conflict, sometimes getting pretty violent."

The new series will feature 80 eleven-minute episodes now streaming on the HBO Max.