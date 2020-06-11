Kelly Clarkson is divorcing her husband after 7 years of marriage

38-year-old Kelly Clarkson wants out of her marriage with her 43-year-old husband Brandon Blackstock after almost 7-years of marriage.

Court documents that were filed in Los Angeles last week on June 4th and stated "irreconsible differences" and the date of separation is yet to be determined.

The two had been living together since the start of their marriage in 2013. Brandon has two children from a previous marriage but Kelly is asking for both joint and physical custody of daughter River Ross Blackstock and Remington Alexander Blackstock. Also, in return she doesn't want to be awarded any spousal support and has asked that their prenuptual agreement to be enforced.

According to a close source, they haven been getting along during the quarantine.

"They're fighting all the time and getting into screaming matches. At times, it's as if Kelly feels like she just can't take it anymore. Their marriage has definitely hit a rough patch these past few weeks in isolation," the source alleges in the article. The insider did add that they couple still love each other very much. "You have to work at it... There's always things you're working on. They still love each other, and hopefully, their relationship will get back to normal once the Coronavirus crisis is over. But if things continue the way they are now, who knows if they'll survive."

The couple had tied the knot in Blackberry Farms in Tennessee back in October 2013 before dating in 2011 and being engaged in 2012.