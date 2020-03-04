Justin Bieber scares David Beckham on TV

David Beckham was a special guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show talking about his cameo on Modern Family. Ellen had seamlessly transitioned the conversation talking about Beckham's kids trick-or-treating at Justin Bieber's house.



Beckham was wrapping up his story when Bieber popped out from the coffee table and screamed, spooking Beckham.

The two hugged and Bieber had apologized for giving Beckham such a fright.

“Sorry, they wanted me to do that. I gotta go,” Bieber said, and ran off stage.