Justin Bieber battling lyme disease

What is Lyme disease? It is an infectious disease caused by a tick bite. Over 200,000 cases are reported each year in the United States. The disease causes rash often in the pattern of a bull's eye. Flu like symptoms will occur in those diagnosed. People will experience weakness in their limbs. People can recover with appropriate anti-biotic treatment yet people can develop syndromes after a treated infection.

Justin Bieber is opening up about his diagnosis about Lyme disease and serious case of chronic mono. He posted the TMZ article and a caption explaining to his fans the truth of the matter.

"While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health." Bieber explains in an Instagram post.

"These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP."

Bieber thought he was going through depression but it turned out that it was Lyme disease that was causing him to be blue. Back in 2019, he underwent so many tests and doctors couldn't figure out what was wrong with the "Yummy" star.

While it is unclear on how the pop artist contracted the disease, he was prescribed medication to help alleviate his symptoms. One of the medications prescribed caused Bieber's skin to break out.

Due to his health, Bieber promises to continue to work and keeps his promise to drop new music soon. His team just wanted to make sure that he is one-hundred percent before announcing an album or any tours.

Bieber's 10-part documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons will premiere on YouTube starting on January 27th explaining his life to his fans.