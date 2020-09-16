John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were in for a big surprise with a delivery from Kelly Clarkson
Well, they weren't expecting that!
Por: Univision,16 Sep 2020 – 11:12 AM EDT
Kelly Clarkson wanted to give celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen a special gift in celebration of seven years on their marriage. So on Monday Clarkson sent a pizza in lieu flowers for their anniversary.
Both John and Chrissy opened up the pizza box in surprise thinking it was a prank, but it turned out to be a real huge pepperonni pizza. That giant pizza measures 54" x 54" and was cut into 200 squares. We're quite not sure how the delivery man got it through the door?
Well, John didn't hesitate to take a piece while Chrissy still was in suspense.
"This is honestly the coolest thing ever!" said Teigen in a video post.
