John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were in for a big surprise with a delivery from Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson wanted to give celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen a special gift in celebration of seven years on their marriage. So on Monday Clarkson sent a pizza in lieu flowers for their anniversary.

Both John and Chrissy opened up the pizza box in surprise thinking it was a prank, but it turned out to be a real huge pepperonni pizza. That giant pizza measures 54" x 54" and was cut into 200 squares. We're quite not sure how the delivery man got it through the door?

Well, John didn't hesitate to take a piece while Chrissy still was in suspense.