Janet Jackson to perform in San Antonio August

The legendary Grammy-award winning Janet Jackson is returning to San Antonio, TX with brand new music. Janet will be kicking off her Black Diamond World Tour this Summer across North America with a stop at the AT&T Center on Friday, August 7th.

Tickets will be going on-sale starting Thursday at noon at Ticketmaster.com.



Win before you can buy on 98.5 The Beat and the all new Vibe 107.5. Listen to each station for instructions on how to win.