Hurricane Laura leaves devastating damage in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, about 35 miles east of the Texas / Louisiana border around 1 a.m. Thursday as a powerful category 4 storm. With great power, Laura swept up Louisiana to the city of Lake Charles, which had taken a direct hit in one of the most powerful hurricanes that hit the Gulf Coast region in decades.

Sad news came this morning as one death was reported by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. A 14-year-old girl died from a tree fell on the family home during the storm in Leesville.

The internet is covered with viral photos and video of the devestation that 150 MPH peak winds and rains brought. As you can see in the images we've shared from across social media on how powerful this storm was.























