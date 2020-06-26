Huey, 'Pop,Lock and Drop It' rapper dead at 32

St. Louis rapper Huey was shot and killed Thursday night in Kinloch. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. It was when Huey, whose real name is Lawrence Franks arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Huey was pronounced dead a little after his arrival to the hospital.

Police state that another 21-year-old victim of the same shooting arrived at the Ferguson Police Department with a gunshot wound. That victim was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police state that as many as 10 people were witnesses to the shooting but no arrests have yet been made.

Huey had been originally signed to Jive Records back in 2006 for his hit single "Pop, Lock and Drop It".