Highway dedicated to Aretha L. Franklin in Detroit

It has been two years since we lost the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin in 2018. Now, to remember her forever there has been a stretch of highway named after her. There was a big dedication with members of her family, including her sons Edward and Kelf Franklin.

Also in attendance were dignitaries wearing facial coverings including the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib among the few attending the ceremony.

The Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway sign was unveiled by the Michigan governor, Rep. Leslie Love among others.



The signage will be installed on the Lodge Freeway at Pallister. The portion of the freeway begins at Livernois to I-94.

"Unlike others who came from the city and left, this freeway actually tracks the extraordinary course of her life," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "Anybody who passes through this city, no matter how briefly, is going to be reminded that the queen of soul came from the city of Detroit."

"The people of Michigan are proud to claim Aretha Franklin," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "Now, as people from all over the world travel to Detroit on the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway, they will be reminded of the profound impact that she had on the city and on the state."