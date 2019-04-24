Vibe 107.5 FM
Handheld gaming system celebrates 30 years
Happy anniversary!
Univision,24 Abr 2019 – 11:07 AM EDT
Nintendo just celebrated their favorite handheld gaming system's anniversary. Yes, that's right the Game Boy turned 30 years old on Sunday!
The popular dot matrix gaming system was released in 1989 then the gaming company kept making improvements such as making the Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance and Advance SP with it's breakthrough backlit LED screen.
Popular games included Pokémon, Wario Land and many others!