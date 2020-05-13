Government planning on voting on new stimulus package Friday
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and many other House Democrats are proposing a new plan for another round of COVID-19 relief legistlation.
"To those who would suggest a pause [in relief funds], I'll say the hunger doesn't take a pause, the rent doesn't take a pause, the hardship doesn't take a pause . . . We have a big need," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday night during an MSNBC interview. "It's monumental, and therefore it's a great opportunity to say 'Let's work together to get this done.' There's a way to open the economy based on science."
The $3 trilllion relief package contains:
Another round of $1,200 per person
$200 billion hazard pay for essential workers
$75 billion for COVID-19 testing and contract tracing
$175 billion in rent and mortgage assistance
extention of the $600 weekly unemployment insurance benefit through January
A vote of the plan will take place on Friday. Republicans are however a little hesitant on moving forward with additional relief funds.