Government planning on voting on new stimulus package Friday

"To those who would suggest a pause [in relief funds], I'll say the hunger doesn't take a pause, the rent doesn't take a pause, the hardship doesn't take a pause . . . We have a big need," Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday night during an MSNBC interview. "It's monumental, and therefore it's a great opportunity to say 'Let's work together to get this done.' There's a way to open the economy based on science."