Fleetwood Mac singer has a coronavirus message for all

The 72-year-old wrote:

"If I get it, I will probably never sing again," shew wrote. "Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life~ I don't have much time... I am 72 years old ...This virus can kill you. It can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road~ Kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage, because we would never put you in danger."