Fleetwood Mac singer has a coronavirus message for all
In music news, Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks posted to Facebook to all her followers to take COVID-19 seriously.
The 72-year-old wrote:
"If I get it, I will probably never sing again," shew wrote. "Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life~ I don't have much time... I am 72 years old ...This virus can kill you. It can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road~ Kill the chances that any of us in the music community will ever get back to the stage, because we would never put you in danger."
"The masks and the distancing have now become a political statement. It is not political. It is a silent killer hiding in the shadows. It is stalking you. It doesn't care who you are...It's just looking for a victim," she wrote. "And you don't have much time."
