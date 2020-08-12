FDA adds more recalled hand sanitizers to list

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration are warning consumers to keep a look out for any hand sanitizer that has methanol contamination.

The FDA has deemed 148 hand sanitizer products not safe for use because they contain "concerning low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients for hand sanitizer.

Hand sanitizers with methanol, which is an additive in fuel, solvents and antifreeze is very poisonous to humans and could "result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, coma and permanent damage to the nervous system or even death."

The FDA keeps an updated list of all recalled products on their website.