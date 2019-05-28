Eddie Money gets heart procedure scheduled

Doctors are ordering Eddie Money to take a break from touring and take care of his heart condition immediately. The 70-year-old singer had recently been experiencing short of breath recently and will be undergoing a heart valve procedure this week.

According to the "Take Me Home Tonight" artist's rep, Money was encouraged to have minor surgery last week. Money said that he did not want to let down his fans that bought tickets to his Memorial Day Weekend shows.

During a show in Arizona, Money had some difficulty breathing and EMT's had checked on him to make sure that he was okay.

Money will be getting his procedure during a small break in his tour and then back on the road he goes.