Eddie Money dead at 70

Nashville, TN - "Take Me Home Tonight" artist Eddie Money has died at the age of 70 according to his publicist, Cindi Ronzoni. Money had recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Ronzoni said in a statement that the "Two Tickets to Paradise" artist died peacefully Friday morning in Los Angeles.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father," the statement said "It's so hard to imagine our world without him, however he will live on forever through his music."

Money had recieved a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Vocal in 1987 for "Take Me Home Tonight."

Eddie is survived by his wife Laurie and children Jesse, Julian, Desmond, Joseph and Zachary Money.