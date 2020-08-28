Dua Lipa takes us on a nostalgic journey with her new track 'Club Future Nostalgia'

Madonna returns with Gwen Stefani in Dua Lipa and The Blessed Madonna's "Club Future Nostalgia". Let's hop in and take a ride in a nostalgic Lamborghini through the sky.

The track also contains features from Madonna, BLACKPINK, Gwen Stefani and Missy Elliott. DJ's such as Mr. Fingers, Yaeji, Mark Ronson, Horse Meat Disco, Moodymann and many others provide samples to the song.

“During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become 'Club Future Nostalgia.' We invited some friends and legends to join in on the fun with us.” Dua Lipa explained she wanted to provide more to her fans through the troubled times.