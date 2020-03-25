Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' to be archived in Library of Congress

Also being preserved is Cheap Trick's live album at Budokan , "Private Dancer" song by Tina Turner, Dusty in Memphis studio album by Dusty Springfield, "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston and "Y.M.C.A". by the Village People.

1 Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra - “Whispering” (1920)

2 Raoul Romito - “Protesta per Sacco e Vanzetti”; Compagnia Columbia - “Sacco e Vanzetti” (1927)

3 Narciso Martinez and Santiago Almeida - “La Chicharronera” (1936)

4 “Arch Oboler’s Plays” episode “The Bathysphere.” (1939)

5 Memphis Minnie - “Me and My Chauffeur Blues” (1941)

6 The 1951 National League tiebreaker: New York Giants vs. Brooklyn Dodgers — Russ Hodges, announcer (1951)

7 Maria Callas, Giuseppe di Stefano, Angelo Mercuriali, Tito Gobbi, Melchiorre Luise, Dario Caselli, Victor de Sabata - Puccini’s “Tosca” (1953)

8 Allan Sherman - “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh” (1963)

9 WGBH broadcast of the Boston Symphony on the day of the John F. Kennedy assassination (1963)

10 “Fiddler on the Roof” (Original Broadway cast) (1964)

11 Eddy Arnold - “Make the World Go Away” (1965)

12 Hiromi Lorraine Sakata Collection of Afghan Traditional Music (1966-67; 1971-73)

13 Glen Campbell - “Wichita Lineman” (1968)

14 Dusty Springfield - Dusty in Memphis (1969)

15 Fred Rogers - Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” (1973)

16 Cheap Trick - Cheap Trick at Budokan (1978)

17 Frederick Fennell and the Cleveland Symphonic Winds - Holst: Suite No. 1 in E-Flat, Suite No. 2 in F / Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks / Bach: Fantasia in G (1978)

18 Village People - “Y.M.C.A.” (1978)

19 Gothic Voices; Christopher Page, conductor - Hildegard von Bingen: A Feather on the Breath of God (1982)

20 Tina Turner - Private Dancer (1984)

21 Selena - Ven Conmigo (1990)

22 Dr. Dre - The Chronic (1992)

23 Whitney Houston - “I Will Always Love You” (1992)

24 Maria Schneider Orchestra - Concert in the Garden (2004)

25 Colin Currie - Percussion Concerto (2008)