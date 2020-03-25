Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' to be archived in Library of Congress
The National Recording Registry announced today that Dr. Dre's The Chronic will be archived in the Library of Congress along with other records deemed "worthy of preservation."
Also being preserved is Cheap Trick's live album at Budokan, "Private Dancer" song by Tina Turner, Dusty in Memphis studio album by Dusty Springfield, "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston and "Y.M.C.A". by the Village People.
Here is the full list of 2019 National Recording Registry
1 Paul Whiteman and his Orchestra - “Whispering” (1920)
2 Raoul Romito - “Protesta per Sacco e Vanzetti”; Compagnia Columbia - “Sacco e Vanzetti” (1927)
3 Narciso Martinez and Santiago Almeida - “La Chicharronera” (1936)
4 “Arch Oboler’s Plays” episode “The Bathysphere.” (1939)
5 Memphis Minnie - “Me and My Chauffeur Blues” (1941)
6 The 1951 National League tiebreaker: New York Giants vs. Brooklyn Dodgers — Russ Hodges, announcer (1951)
7 Maria Callas, Giuseppe di Stefano, Angelo Mercuriali, Tito Gobbi, Melchiorre Luise, Dario Caselli, Victor de Sabata - Puccini’s “Tosca” (1953)
8 Allan Sherman - “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh” (1963)
9 WGBH broadcast of the Boston Symphony on the day of the John F. Kennedy assassination (1963)
10 “Fiddler on the Roof” (Original Broadway cast) (1964)
11 Eddy Arnold - “Make the World Go Away” (1965)
12 Hiromi Lorraine Sakata Collection of Afghan Traditional Music (1966-67; 1971-73)
13 Glen Campbell - “Wichita Lineman” (1968)
14 Dusty Springfield - Dusty in Memphis (1969)
15 Fred Rogers - Mister Rogers Sings 21 Favorite Songs From “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” (1973)
16 Cheap Trick - Cheap Trick at Budokan (1978)
17 Frederick Fennell and the Cleveland Symphonic Winds - Holst: Suite No. 1 in E-Flat, Suite No. 2 in F / Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks / Bach: Fantasia in G (1978)
18 Village People - “Y.M.C.A.” (1978)
19 Gothic Voices; Christopher Page, conductor - Hildegard von Bingen: A Feather on the Breath of God (1982)
20 Tina Turner - Private Dancer (1984)
21 Selena - Ven Conmigo (1990)
22 Dr. Dre - The Chronic (1992)
23 Whitney Houston - “I Will Always Love You” (1992)
24 Maria Schneider Orchestra - Concert in the Garden (2004)
25 Colin Currie - Percussion Concerto (2008)