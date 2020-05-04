Dog the Bounty Hunter now engaged

Duane "Dog" Chapman or better known by Dog The Bounty Hunter revealed that he is now engaged to his girlfriend Francie France.

It was said that Dog got down on his knee and popped the question during a romantic candlelit proposal in Colorado.

"I wasn't expecting it at all. I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit."

"So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, ‘I know that God brought you into my life and I don’t want to spend one moment of it without you’.

"And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, ‘Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?’

"Who can say no to that? It was wonderful."

Francie told The Sun in an exclusive interview.

Dog said that he wants the biggest wedding ever and would like to open it up to his fans his 12 children, their grandchildren and all of the family. Not sure there'll be an open bar though.

Last June, Dog lost his late wife Beth Chapman to throat cancer. Francie's former spouse passed away six months prior. They were married for 13 years.