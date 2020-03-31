DJ Jazzy Jeff diagnosed with pneumonia

DJ Jazzy Jeff is in the hospital and has hinted to his fans that he maybe struggling with COVID-19. The hip-hop legend shared that he's fighting a serious case of pneumonia. He is sending a warning to his fans to stay home.

“Pls say a prayer for all the sick, it’s a lot more than you know!! I’m recovering from pneumonia in both my lungs,” he wrote on his Instagram Story earlier this week. “I lost my sense of smell and taste, which is a main sign of the [corona]virus.”

He thanked his wife, Lynette Jackson for being there by his side and being his guardian angel.