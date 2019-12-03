Details on how to win $100 Amazon gift card with Xavier the Freaking Rican

Vibe 107.5 joined forces with the CW along with our friends at Amazon to give away $100 gift cards just in time for the holidays each morning with Xavier the Freaking Rican!

Heros will fall and legends will rise on CW's highly-anticipated show superhero crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths! All your questions could be answered in the crossover event. Who will die to save billions of lives on Earth? Will Batman and Supergirl team up again? Will we get to meet the cild that Lois Lane had with Superman?