'Coming 2 America' expected to be sold to a streaming service for production

"Coming to America" fans are thrilled to hear the good news about a sequel to the 1988 film. It has been reported that Paramount almost has a deal with Amazon Studios to get the rights to the second edition to the film.

If all goes as planned, filming will begin as soon as December 18 with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

We know that the sequel is worth $125 million but a few things have to be sorted out and then signed-off by Eddie Murphy.