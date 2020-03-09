Chris Rock calls it quits with girlfriend

After four years of dating, 55-year-old actor and comedian Chris Rock has broke up with his 36-year-old girlfriend Megalyn Echikunwoke.

Multiple sources confirmed the breakup. One source says that Chris wasn't ready to get married yet after a divorce in 2016 from his ex-wife Mallak Compton-Rock of 18-years. In 2016, Megalyn had told PEOPLE that she wasn't "a huge believer in marriage".



“Getting divorced, you have to f–king start over,” he said. “You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.” he explained to Rolling Stone.

Chris has a lot of projects upcoming. He'll be starring in the new season of Fargo and will be in the new installment of Sprial from the Saw franchise. As for Megalyn, she starred in the series Almost Family which debuted in October but has been cancelled after one 13-season episode.

Megalyn had also done some voiceover work for a few video games that include Injustice 2 and Mortal Combat 11 to name a few.