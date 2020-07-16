Chris Evans responds as Captain America to boy that saved sister from vicious dog attack

Chris Evans, the actor who plays Captain America made a quick video to Bridger, the boy who save his little sister's life by standing in between him and the vicious dog. The dog had bit Bridger a few times on his face and head as he grabbed his little sisters hand to run to safety.

"If someone had to die, I thought it should be me." said the selfless boy.

It has took over 90 stitches from a skilled plastic surgeon to stitch up the wounds from the attack. The aunt who had originally posted the message had tagged the Avengers superheroes in hope they would commend the boy of his bravery and heroic efforts in saving his little sister.

Now, the boy is recovering well and was surprised with a gift of an official Captain America shield.



Along with Chris Evans, several celebrities had reached out to Bridger with messages from Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robbie Amell, Octavia Spencer and Mark Ruffalo to name a few.