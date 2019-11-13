Children of Wu-Tang Clan formed their own 2nd generation Wu

Wu Tang Clan founding members children Sun God, the son of Ghostface Killah, Young Dirty Bastard, the son of Old Dirty Bastard and PXWER, the song of Method Man, and iNTeLL, the son of U-God formed the 2nd generation Wu group.

“Growing up, I’ve always had the mindset of 'I am who I am, my father is who he is,” INTeLL tells SILive.com “We’re all next in line to receive ‘Wu-Tang is forever’ but at the same time, we all have our own unique sound and we’re ready to share that together.”

This is not a cover band, they're passing the legacy along with hooks that pay homage to their father's hits in their own style.

The group just dropped a brand new single titled "7 O.D." through Dock Street Records.

The audio below is not intended for all audiences, listener discretion is advised.