Check out the new trailer to "Lady and the Tramp" live action remake

Disney is promoting it's newest streaming network Disney+ and just released a new trailer of "Lady and the Tramp". This remake of the 1955 classic film cannot be seen in theaters and is only on it's newest streaming service which premeres on November 12th.

"Lady and the Tramp" tells a story of a pampered cocker spaniel named Lady getting love from an unexpected stray Schnauzer that goes by the name of Tramp, defusing their differences and becoming closer and closer in love. Oh, of course this film will feature the classic spaghetti scene.

The film stars popular voices such as Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Yvette Nicole Brown and F. Murray Abraham. The film will be dedicated to Chris Reccardi, a storyboard artist that passed away due to a heart attack on May 2, 2019.

Check out the trailers below.