Cast of 'Full House' recreates opening as 'Full Quarantine'

With everyone stuck at the house, the cast of the original "Full House" TV series got all together and recreated a quarantine version of the opening credits.

Actor Bob Saget posted the video to his Facebook account on Wednesday. The video starts off with John Stamos then Bob Saget putting on some hand sanitizer, then Dave Coulier catches some pizza with a fishing pole. Candace Cameron Bure taking care of a plumbing issue. Jodie Sweetin briefly wakes up and then goes back to bed. Andrea Barber opens up the fridge, grabs the egg carton and is in shock that she has one left. Jeff Franklin, the creator plays fetch with his dogs in the comfort of his home.