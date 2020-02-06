Bruno Mars inks movie deal

Grammy-award winning Bruno Mars has made a deal with Disney. Mars will be a star and producer for a music-driven movie. Plot details haven't been released yet but it will consist of Bruno Mars' music that he will write and perform himself.

The deal comes after long discussions between Mars and Disney Studio executives and production president Sean Bailey. Disney is scouting out a writer or writer-director to bring the idea to life.

Mars made the announcement in a unique way by posting up a video of himself performing "When You Wish Upon A Star on piano"