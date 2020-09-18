Billie Ellish talks about those partying during the pandemic

Billie Eilish wants everyone to be safe during this global pandemic. Ellish is calling out the 'social media influencers" who are influencing those partying with tons of people.

The 18-year-old singer says that she hasn't hugged her friend in six months, while you're all out here partying! Exclaimed a frustrated Ellish in a social media post using a distorted filter.



Meanwhile, social media influencer Jake Paul has been criticized for holding raving parties at his Calabasas, California mansion which circulated all over social media in July.

On another note, Ellish said that she will not release her new album until she can safely resume touring once again.