Billie Eilish to perform new James Bond song

Universal Pictures announced the new artist to perform the iconic intro song in the new James Bond film. Billie Eilish was choosen to perform the song for No Time To Die.

The 18-year-old singer has taken the role from Sam Smith, who was 23-years-old when he recorded the song Writing's On The Wall for Spectre. Adele was 24-years-old at the time when the soundtrack to Skyfall was recorded.

This will be the final Bond film featuring Daniel Craig starring as James Bond. Craig appeared in 2006 as Bond in Casino Royale.