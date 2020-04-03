Bill Withers dead at 81

Heartbreaking news that three-time Grammy-award winning R&B and soul artist Bill Withers died on Monday, March 30 from heart complications in Los Angeles.

“We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” the family statement read. “As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”

Bill's music is recognizable by many and used in weddings, backyard parties, birthday parties, and many celebrations of all kinds. His vocal ranges from highs, mids and lows striking notes with his remarkable smooth voice.

"Ain't No Sunshine", "Lean On Me" and "Lovely Day" are the classics that stood the test of time.

Bill is survived by his wife,Marcia and his two children; Todd and Kori.

We are celebrating Bill's music, life and legacy.



