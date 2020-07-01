Beavis and Butt-Head reboot announced

Fans are rejoicing after the announcement of the famous 90's show Beavis and Butt-Head created by Mike Judge. The show had originally aired on MTV but Mike Judge had teamed up with Comedy Central to bring back the animated series back to life.

According to Chris McCarthy, ViacomCBS' President of Entertainment and Youth Group says:

"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on adult animation at Comedy Central.

Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

The original Beavis and Butt-Head was launched in 1993 and had quickly grew an audience.