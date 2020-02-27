Babysitter accidentally shoots boy while taking selfies

Guns are no joke and you always have to handle them as if they're always loaded. In Harris County Texas, a 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after his babysitter accidentally fired a gun while posing for selfies. The babysitter Caitlyn Smith was identified as the boy's 19-year-old aunt.

The boy is now recovering in a hospital after getting surgery and his condition was improved to serious. A full recovery is expected.

It all happened inside a Houston apartment on Thursday evening.

The babysitter had thought the gun was unloaded and began starting to pose with it taking selfie photos. During the selfie photoshoot, the gun went off.

Caitlyn had been charged for the incident for injury to a child causing serious bodily harm. She is expected to be in court on Friday.