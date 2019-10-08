Alex Trebek hints at his future final Jeopardy

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek is fighting a major battle with his pancreatic cancer and it seems to be taking a toll on the 79-year-old TV show host.

In a recent interview with CTV, he said that he is starting to get sores inside of his mouth from the chemotherapy, making it difficult on his speech and enunciation.

Trebek catches himself slurring his words sometimes while speaking on the popular quiz show.

"I will keep doing it (the show)" said Trebek in an interview with Lisa LaFlamme "as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish."

A TV icon, Trebek had reached millions of screens in his 35-year career with more than 8,000 episodes, which is the most that any presenter of any TV game show.

Back in March, Trebek had revealed to the public about his prognosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer. A month ago, Trebek had mentioned that his cancer returned aggressively and will be undergoing more rounds of chemotherapy.