After 5 years together Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover get a divorce

51-year-old comedian Tracy Morgan and his 33-year-old wife Megan Wollover are calling it quits.

The couple had tied the knot back in August 2015 where they got hitched at The Ashford Estate in Allentown, New Jersey. The couple has a 7-year-old daughter together, Maven and also share three sons: 34 year-old Gitrid, 32-year-old Malcolm and 28-year-old Tracy, Jr. that Morgan had with his first wife Sabina Morgan, who he divorced in 2009.

In 2011, Tracy and Megan started dating and announced their engagement that September while at the Emmy Awards. They welcomed their daughter in 2013.

In June 2014, Tracy had experienced a serious car wreck when their Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van collided with a semi-truck on the New Jersey Turnpike, he spent several months in a wheelchair and recovering at a rehabilitation facility with his wife by his side in support of his recovery.