Adam Schlesinger who sang 'Stacy's Mom' dead at 52 from coronavirus complications

Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger who co-wrote the famous 2000's song "Stacy's Mom" with Chris Collingwood has died Wednesday from COVID-19 complications according to his attorney, Josh Grier.

It was reported that Adam was hospitalized after falling ill more than a week ago in upstate New York. A day ago, his family released a statement that they were "cautiosly optimistic" in regards to his recovery.

“Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support.”

Adam had recorded five albums with Fountains of Wayne and was also a member of both groups Ivy and Tinted Windows as well as a contributor/producer of Fever High.