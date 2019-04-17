Adam Levine lists Beverly Hills house for sale





Over a year ago, Adam Levine had purchased the house from "Will and Grace" creator Max Mutchnick for $35.5 million.

Levine and his wife are in the house flipping business and just got done putting $7 million into the Beverly Hills home. The couple are listing the house for $47.7 million which is a pretty penny of a profit for the work that was done to the 10,000 square foot palace.

The 5 bedroom mansion is located on an iconic street on Beverly Hills and was listed by real estate super agent Kurt Rappaport.

Who ever purchases the new home will have their own personal gym, spa, resort-like pool, 2 kitchens, a theater room and 12 bathrooms! Oh yeah, we forgot to mention the 2,000 ft. master suite and the tennis court when Pete Sampras used to live there.