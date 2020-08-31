3-year-old girl launched into sky by an uncontrollable kite

At a seaside town of Nanlioao near Taiwan was a scary moment at the Hsinchu City International Kite Festival when a 3-year-old girl had a scary moment from a kite lifting her in the air.

It was reported that the winds at the event reached "near gale force" which can be of speeds at 38 MPH or greater.

The kite's tail had wrapped around the girl and lifted her about 30-feet into the sky swinging her wildly. When the kite switched directions towards the ground, many spectators took action by grabbing onto the kite to pull her down and free her to safety.